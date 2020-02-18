Robert “Bob” Levi Coats, 76, of Savannah, MO, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020 at his home in Savannah, MO. He was born February 7, 1944 and his parents were Levi and Jennie (Elifrits) Coats. He married Debra Sollars on March 6, 1976 in St. Joseph, MO and survives of the home.

Bob loved his family and his five daughters. He worked at Missouri State Psychiatric Hospital in St. Joseph for many years before his retirement. Bob was ornery and was always up to something. Bob enjoyed fishing, camping, and car rides.

He is survived by his wife, daughters, Kristie (Karl) Ploeger of Overland Park, KS, Kandie (Paul) Stock of Walnut Shade, MO, Kelly (Steve) Plumb of St. Joseph, Amy Coats of Savannah, and Bobbie Jo (Matt) Turner of Gower, MO; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral Services will be 10:00am, Thursday, February 20, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Savannah, MO. Visitation and family receiving hours will be from 5:00pm-8:00pm, Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Savannah, MO. Memorials are suggested to First Baptist Church. Breit-Hawkins Funeral, Savannah Home is in charge of local arrangements.