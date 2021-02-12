Clear
Robert "Bob" Newcomer, 74

Robert “Bob” Newcomer, 74, Savannah, Missouri, passed away Thursday, February 11, 2021.

Posted: Feb 12, 2021 3:15 PM

He was born August 1, 1946 in St. Joseph, Missouri to O.R. “Ruby” and Leona (Elliott) Newcomer.
Bob married Toni Lynn Moore January 30, 1970. She survives of the home.
He was a member of First Baptist Church of Savannah, Hitchhiker Camping Club and Central Class of 1964.
Bob always made sure his sons were prepared and ready for their horse shows, in which they competed in for over 20 years. He enjoyed camping, was a classic car enthusiast and an avid dog lover.
He was preceded in death by his son, Ryan Newcomer; parents; one brother and one sister.
Additional survivors include sons, Robby Newcomer (Cheryl), Russell Newcomer; 3 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Farewell Services & Public Livestream 3:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the First Baptist Church of Savannah. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

