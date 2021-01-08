Robert "Bob" Owen Caples Sr. 79, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Saturday, December 26, 2020 in a Saint Joseph, MO hospital. He was born January 30, 1941 in St. Joseph, Missouri, son of the late Cora & Robert Caples. He attended Benton High School, and he retired from Union Local 579. He enjoyed coin collecting, watching live music, and spending time with his grandchildren. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Charles and Gary Caples, and a sister, Betty Zahner. Survivors include: wife Donna Caples of St. Joseph, sons, Dennis Caples, St. Joseph, MO, and Robert "Bob" (Marla) Caples Jr., Country Club, MO, daughter, Christina (TJ) Cochran, Amity, MO., 5 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, brother, Dennis Caples, and sisters, Mary Lou Ferrier and Brenda Wright. The family will receive friends from 1-2 pm on Saturday at the Rupp Funeral Home, Memorial Services following Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 2:00 pm at the Rupp Funeral Home. He will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com