Robert "Bob" Sale, 94

Robert "Bob" Sale, 94 of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, March 5, 2021.

Posted: Mar 8, 2021 4:55 PM

Robert "Bob" Sale, 94 of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, March 5, 2021. He was born February 6, 1927 in St. Joseph, to the late Paul and Inez (Bay) Sale. He married Vivian "JoAnn" Sale in Lincoln, NE, and with this union had five children together.

Bob joined the Merchant Marines by the age of 17. He later joined the U.S. Army, and was a chef to the officers in World War II. He was a watch maker for Joe Optician's and Creviston's, retiring at age 87.

Bob loved trains and enjoyed playing with his train set. He liked using his telescope to see the moon and stars.

Surviving family include his children; Brenda Joyce Sale, Karen Sue Hershewe, Rhonda Jean Sale-Evans, and Steven M. Sale; and brother, Melvin Paul Sale.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, JoAnn; son, Robert "Robbie" Sale, brothers, Edwin and Lewis Sale; sisters, Juanita, Juana, Laverna and Ruby.

Funeral service will be 11:00 AM, Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at our chapel. Interment at Memorial Park.

Memorial donations may be made to Free Spirit Church.

