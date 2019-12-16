Robert "Bob" Swafford, 74, of St. Joseph, passed away December 11, 2019.

Bob Swafford was born April 29, 1945 to the late Thomas and Isabel (Kirwan) Swafford in St. Joseph, MO.

He graduated from Christian Brothers High School and attended Missouri Western State College. He joined the U.S. Navy and received a Medical Discharge.

He married the love of his life, Rosemary Punzo, on July 15, 1978 in St. Joseph. Together, they enjoyed 41 years of marriage.

Bob worked at Alorica Call Center as a Telephone Representative. He attended St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, where he was a Hospitality Minister for many years. And he enjoyed leather crafting and cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs and Mizzou.

Bob is survived by his wife, Rosemary; son, Ryan Swafford; daughters, Tracy (Brian) Van Belkum and Jennifer Swafford; brother, Tom (Dina) Swafford; sister Maureen (Bill) Asbell; granddaughters, Emery and Danika; and grandsons, Connor and Briar; all of St. Joseph.

Bob is preceded in death by his parents; step-mother, Jean Swafford; and an infant brother.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 9:30 AM Monday, December 16, 2019 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Interment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Rosary will be 6:30 PM Sunday, December 15 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel . Family will receive friends following the Rosary until 8:30 PM.

The family has requested memorial donations be made to St. Francis Xavier Catholic School and Church.