Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Robert "Bob" Swafford, 74

Rosary: Sunday, December 15th, 2019 6:30 PM @ Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. 3609 Frederick, St. Joseph, MO 64506. Visitation: Sunday, December 15th, 2019 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM @ Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial: Monday, December 16th, 2019 9:30 AM @ St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. 2618 Seneca Street, St. Joseph, MO 64507

Posted: Dec 16, 2019 9:26 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Robert "Bob" Swafford, 74, of St. Joseph, passed away December 11, 2019.

Bob Swafford was born April 29, 1945 to the late Thomas and Isabel (Kirwan) Swafford in St. Joseph, MO.

He graduated from Christian Brothers High School and attended Missouri Western State College. He joined the U.S. Navy and received a Medical Discharge.

He married the love of his life, Rosemary Punzo, on July 15, 1978 in St. Joseph. Together, they enjoyed 41 years of marriage.

Bob worked at Alorica Call Center as a Telephone Representative. He attended St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, where he was a Hospitality Minister for many years. And he enjoyed leather crafting and cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs and Mizzou.

Bob is survived by his wife, Rosemary; son, Ryan Swafford; daughters, Tracy (Brian) Van Belkum and Jennifer Swafford; brother, Tom (Dina) Swafford; sister Maureen (Bill) Asbell; granddaughters, Emery and Danika; and grandsons, Connor and Briar; all of St. Joseph.

Bob is preceded in death by his parents; step-mother, Jean Swafford; and an infant brother.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 9:30 AM Monday, December 16, 2019 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Interment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Rosary will be 6:30 PM Sunday, December 15 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel . Family will receive friends following the Rosary until 8:30 PM.

The family has requested memorial donations be made to St. Francis Xavier Catholic School and Church.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 12°
Maryville
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 9°
Savannah
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 12°
Cameron
Overcast
20° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 11°
Fairfax
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 12°
Sunday we saw 2-4 inches of snow across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Heavier snow was found to the southwest of us with amounts reaching up to 4 -7 inches of snow. Temperatures were on the cold side as we will only see highs in the upper 20's and lower 30's across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories