Robert “Bob” Vestal, Jr., 56, Amazonia, Missouri, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2021.
He was born August 18, 1964 to Robert and Frances (Harrison) Vestal, Sr. in Omaha, Nebraska.
Bob was a farm hand when he was younger and worked in the Savannah and St. Joseph School Districts for 20 years. He enjoyed the outdoors especially fishing, camping, mowing and cutting wood.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert E. Vestal, Sr. and sister, Terry Brooks.
Survivors include wife, Sarah Vestal; children, Amy Marley (Jason), Kyle Vestal (Brittany), Bronson Vestal, Ashley Vickers (Philip), Amber Nelson; Bradley Banks (Darlene Gilbert); 14 grandchildren; mother, Frances Hahn; brother, Randall Lee Harrison (Dottie); sister, Rhonda Bragg (Tony); nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1:00 P.M. Friday, St. Peter Lutheran Church. The family will gather with friends 12:00 Noon to 1:00 P.M. Friday, St. Peter Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, the family would suggest memorial contributions be made to the American Diabetes Association.
