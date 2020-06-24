Robert (Bob) W. Black, 82, of St. Joseph passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at his home in St. Joseph. He was born in Richmond, MO, on July 14, 1937, to Sanford Wesley and Opal Francis (Davidson) Black. He married Leona Downing on August 12, 2010 in St. Joseph, MO and she survives of the home.

Bob was a Sgt. in the US Army and was a printing press operator for many years. He was the owner and operator for more than 15 years of Auntie Em’s Kettle Korn and Uncle Bob’s Pork Rinds. He was the best noodle maker you ever met, and he was an avid antique toy car collector.

Bob is survived by his wife; children, Deauna (Chris) Coleman of Largo, FL, Sherri (Rick) Hull of Bellevue, NE, Valerie (Richard) Wilson of Savannah, MO, Lisa (John) Owens of St. Joseph, MO, David Downing of Albany, MO, Cody Downing of St. Joseph, MO, and a son of the heart, Randy (Mary) Ellis of Cosby, MO; brothers, Buddy (Karen) Black of Independence, MO and Tom (Anneliese) Black of Blue Springs, MO; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren with one on the way; his former spouse, Nancy Wrisinger Black of St. Joseph, MO. He was preceded in death by his parents; two wives, Emily Reeder Black and Lola Williams Black; infant daughter, Missy Black; daughter Michele Downing; infant brother, John Wesley Black; and sister, Katheryn Happy.

A public visitation and family receiving hours will be Monday, June 15, 2020 from 6:00pm-8:00pm at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home, Savannah, MO. Memorial contributions can be made to Mosaic Hospice or Harvest Baptist Church in Savannah, MO. A private family inurnment will be at a later date.