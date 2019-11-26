Clear

Robert "Bob" Wright, 82, of St. Joseph, MO

Robert "Bob"'s Obituary
Robert "Bob" Wright, 82, of St. Joseph, passed away, November 25, 2019. Bob was born February 7, 1937, in Cameron, MO, to Dwayne Francis and Blanch (Lamb) Wright.
He graduated from Central High School. Bob worked as a plumber; retiring from Industrial Plumbing and Heating and the St. Joseph School District. He had previously owned and operated Wright's Service Station.
He was a member of Grace Evangelical Church and Local #45 Plumbers and Pipe-fitters.
Bob married Jeanne Jobes on July 1, 1960 in St. Joseph.
Survivors include his wife Jeanne; son Marty Wright (Sherri); daughter Chris Bradley (Eddie); three grandchildren, Justine Cornelius, Aaron Wright, Blake Bradley; other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Bill Wright.
Bob enjoyed cars and spending time with his family.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Grace Evangelical Scholarship Fund.
The family gives special thanks to Mosaic Hospice for their outstanding care and compassion.
Visitation will be held Monday, December 2, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Grace Evangelical Church.

