Robert Carroll “Bobby” Jones, 56, of Kansas City, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday evening, December 30, 2018 at NorthCare Hospice, Kansas City, MO

Bobby was born November 13th, 1962 in St. Joseph, the youngest of seven children of James Leroy and Virginia (Churchill) Jones. He grew up in St. Joe, attending Neely Grade School and Central High School. He later moved to Kansas City, MO. At the age of seventeen, he enlisted in the United States Navy. Bobby’s naval service included tours on USS Tripoli (LPH-10) and with naval facilities. OS2 Jones naval specialty was as an Operations Specialist (OS) including duties as Air Traffic Controlman. Bobby was very carefree and a loyal friend always. In his spare time he enjoyed hanging out with his friends, watching sports and loved fishing. He ‘captain bob’ was an exceptional hard worker and recently achieved NGIC Green Infrastructure Certification Infrastructure in Environment Services with ‘bridging the gap’. A really tough test.

Bobby is preceded in death by his parents, brothers William “Bill” and Lee Charles Jones, sisters Delores (Loise) Jones and Deanna (Dee) Jones Gatewood, a brother-in-law, Jesse Irvin Sr.

He has two surviving sisters, Joyce Rowland and husband “Mickey” of Kansas City, Mo. and Ronna “Susie” Irvin of Omaha, Nebraska, a brother-in-law, David Gatewood of Atchison, Kansas, a sister-in-law, Janet Jones of St. Joe, nieces and nephews. He will be dearly missed.

Funeral Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, January 5, 2019 at Rupp Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 12:00 noon to 1:00 p.m. Saturday at Rupp Funeral Home. Interment will take place at a later date in Leavenworth National Cemetery. Memorials are requested to NorthCare Hospice House.

Memorials

NorthCare Hospice House

2800 Clay Edward Dr, 2nd Floor

North Kansas City, Mo. 64116