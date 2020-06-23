Clear

Robert "Bobby" Eugene Gardner, 64

Visitation: Monday, June 22nd, 2020 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM @ Rupp Funeral Home. 6054 Pryor Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64504. ■ Live Stream Service: Tuesday, June 23rd, 2020 2:00 PM @ Rupp Funeral Home.

Posted: Jun 23, 2020 11:19 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Robert "Bobby" E. Gardner 64, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020 in Saint Joseph, MO. He was born April 18, 1956 in St. Joseph, MO, son of the late Leatha and Wiley Gardner. Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Wiley "Sonny" Gardner, sisters, Patricia Herrick, Gloria Williams, and Barbara Ann Pyles. Survivors include: wife, Vicky Gardner, sons, Robert Eugene (Donna) Gardner, Jr., Cody Gardner, Bronson Gardner, and Robert Nickols, daughter, Michelle Phroper, and step daughter, Carolyn Grable, 13 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, and a step grandson, brothers, Harry "Butch" and Larry "Dino" Gardner, sisters: Nancy Crockett and Linda (Shannon) Wolfe, and numerous, nieces and nephews. Visitation: 6 - 8 p.m. Monday, Funeral Services: 2:00 pm, Tuesday, June 23, 2020 all at Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Mount Auburn Cemetery, St. Joseph, MO. Memorials are requested in lieu of flowers to the Bobby Gardner Memorial Fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home or online funeral fund at www.ruppfuneral.com.

A few storms are possible overnight Monday into Tuesday for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. We will have just a few clouds otherwise across the area.
