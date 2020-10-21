Clear
Robert D. "Bob" Roberts, 89

Graveside Service: Wednesday, October 28th, 2020 2:00 PM @ Savannah Cemetery. 4th, & Benton Streets, Savannah, MO 64485.

Posted: Oct 21, 2020 2:46 PM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Robert D. "Bob" Roberts, 89 of Rea, MO, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 20, 2020

He was born September 5, 1931 to Lawrence and Opal Roberts.

Bob proudly served in the United States Marine Corps in Korea, but his true passion was farming which he did all of his life. He also enjoyed his 2-cylinder John Deere tractors.

Bob married Joyce Reece on February 20, 1955 and his life was centered around the family that he loved and cherished. They had just recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother Lawrence Carroll "Buck" Roberts and a sister Patricia Kay Roberts.

Survivors include his wife Joyce, son; Randy (Linda) Roberts, daughter; Deann (Bill) Schellhorn, grandchildren; Kurt (Darcy) Roberts, Kelly (Tim) Dolan, Ryan (Amy) Schellhorn, Scott (Nicole) Schellhorn, Troy (Megan) Schellhorn, twelve great-grandchildren, sisters; Marilyn (Wayland) Holbrook, Carolyn (Dan) Harrington, Barbara (Ken) Jones, Karen (Willy) McGaughey and several Nieces and Nephews.

Graveside Services and Interment with full Military Honors 2:00 PM, Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at the Savannah Cemetery.

Friends may call between 12:00 to 4:00 PM Monday and 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM Tuesday at Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Second Harvest Food Bank or the Wounded Warriors Project in Bob's Memory.

