Robert D. “Bob” Vetter, Sr., USMC, (Ret), 81, Kearney, MO, died Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Liberty Hospital, Liberty, MO.

He was born January 31, 1939 in St. Joseph, MO to William E. & Marie E. (Stocksdill) Vetter.

Bob married Carol A. Lawrence on March 28, 1957 in North Kansas City.

Mr. Vetter served in the US Marine Corps for over 20 years with 2 tours in Vietnam, retiring in 1976 as a Gunnery Sergeant.

He attended Longview Community College and then taught auto classes at North Town High School for over 20 years, retiring in 2001. His best hobby was family history and spending time with Maggie Wee, our great little dog who was family too!

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his sisters Billie Moore and Jean Hansen.

Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Carol Vetter; sons, Robert D. Vetter, Jr.(Terri) and Nicholas Vetter; granddaughter, Sadie Jo Ann Vetter and several nieces and nephews.

Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment Whispering Pines Cremation Garden at St. Joseph Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Wayside Waifs, 3901 Martha Truman Rd., Kansas City, MO 64137. Livestreaming of service, online guestbook and obituary, visit www.meierhoffer.com, to view livestream, click obituary, “tribute wall” & select play.