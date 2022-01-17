Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Robert D. “Bobby” Grooms, 61

Robert D. “Bobby” Grooms, 61, Country Club, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, December 8, 2021.

Posted: Jan 17, 2022 11:35 AM

Robert D. “Bobby” Grooms, 61, Country Club, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, December 8, 2021.
On March 10, 1960 he was born to Pearl (Reynolds) and Robert D. Grooms, Sr. in St. Joseph, Missouri.
He married Vicki Lynn Clark on June 23, 1978. She survives of the home.
Bobby was a long-time member of the Victory Tabernacle Church where he was a preacher and the master of ceremonies on Sunday mornings. Bobby also lead praise and worship and opened services at Present Truth Fellowship.
He enjoyed sports, particularly basketball and the KC Chiefs. His sons recall playing many games of basketball together and how Bobby could be stiff competition despite his lack of height. He enjoyed collecting coins and sports trading cards, going to garage sales and antiquing. Family recalls how Bobby would bring desserts home to share with Arlance, his long-time pastor and father-in-law. He will be remembered for his sense of humor and how he was a friend to everyone he met.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife; sons, Jason (Sonya) and Bryan (Lacey) Grooms; grandchildren, Jazmyn, Trenten, Brayden, Talan, Jaelyn, Kolby, Kaden, Jeighda, Zaine, Jackson, Alana and Bryanna Grooms; great-grandchildren, Bentley, Braxten, and Everly; sisters, Barbara Harbord, Leona Odell, and Joanna Grooms; in-laws, Claudine and Arlance Clark; beloved dog, Diesel; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Farewell Services 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, Victory Tabernacle Church, 6401 St. Joseph Avenue. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date. The family will gather with friends 10:00 to 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, Victory Tabernacle Church. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Victory Tabernacle Church.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 33°
Maryville
Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 28°
Savannah
Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 33°
Cameron
Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 30°
Atchison
Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 35°
Cold and frosty conditions out the door this morning with temperatures in the 20s. Clouds will gradually clear today with sunshine returning by the afternoon. Temperatures will be seasonal today with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the upper 40s under mostly sunny skies. Tuesday night a cold front will move through, bringing us a breezy northerly wind and some much cooler temperatures. Highs will only make it to the 20s on Wednesday, and teens on Thursday with sub zero wind chills. Dry and sunny weather looks to continue through the work week into the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories