Robert D. Cluck age 52, Osawatomie, KS

Robert Cluck

Robert D. Cluck age 52, passed away on May 31, 2019 in Osawatomie, KS. Where he resided with his wife Pamela Cluck.

He was born September 16, 1966 in St. Joseph, MO. to Theodore Roger and Janette Carrol (McQueen) Cluck. They survive in Wathena, KS.

Robert is also survived by his wife Pamela of the home.

He was blessed with two children, Chelsie Overton of Arkansas and Roger Cluck of Platte city, Mo., two grandchildren who reside in Arkansas.

Siblings are a brother, Theodore Roger Cluck and sisters, Toni Singleton and Lisa Wright.

He graduated from Wathena High School and pursued his career to Missouri Air National Guard. Where he spent times overseas, serving in Operation Dessert Storm. He was a member of the VFW Post #5531 in Wathena, KS.

Robert was currently working for Webco Metal in Olathe, KS., where his passion was a professional welder.

Celebration of Life: 6:30 P.M. Friday evening, July 26, 2019 at the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, Kansas.

Thoughts and prayers will be deeply appreciated.