Robert D. Severson, 82, of Maryville, MO, passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at the Maryville Living Center, Maryville.

Robert was born on August 21, 1936, in McCallsburg, IA. His parents were Roy L. and Emma (Caltvedt) Severson, they preceded him in death. He graduated from Earlham, IA, high school.

He moved to Maryville in 1955 to attended college and graduated from Northwest Missouri State College in 1959 with a BS in Education. He remained a constant supporter of Northwest Missouri State until his death.

On September 12, 1959, he was united in marriage to ZoAnn Holt; she passed away on February 24, 2017.

Robert was the owner/operator of the Maryville Shoe Store until 1985. From 1980 on, he was the owner/operator of S&S Properties in Maryville.

His memberships included the First Christian Church, Maryville Host Lions Club, he was a mason with the Nodaway Lodge #470, AF&AM, the York Rite Masons, the Moila Temple Shrine, and the Jesters Club, of St. Joseph, MO. Former member of the Maryville Country Club, Northwest Booster Club, and member and past president in 1962 of the Maryville Jaycees.

Robert was also preceded in death by his daughter, Shawna Zech, in November 2003.

His survivors include his daughter, Stacy Madhu, St. Pete Beach, FL; son in law, Mike (Lori) Zech, Maryville, MO; 5 grandchildren, Andrew Madhu and Alex Madhu, Dan (Chelsie) Zech, Erin (Jeremy) Nally, and Laura and (Shawn) Graybill; 2 sisters, Marcie (Dave) Rettenmaier, Kansas City, MO, and Mari Beth McRoberts, Altoona, IA; and many nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be at 2:00 PM, on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at the First Christian Church, Maryville. Cremation will follow the service. The burial will be later at the Nodaway Memorial Gardens, Maryville.

The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 PM, Friday, August 23, 2019, at the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville, MO.

Memorials are suggested to the Robert and ZoAnn Memorial Jazz Scholarship at Northwest Missouri State University, or the First Christian Church, Maryville, MO.