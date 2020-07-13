Robert Darrell (Bob) Pope, 84, Maryville, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020.

He was born August 3, 1935 in Neosho, MO to Irene and Yates Pope.

After graduating from the University of Arkansas, Bob served in the US Navy from 1955 to 1959. He married Monika Schoenwandt on September 7, 1963; they had four children: Evelyn, Susan, Robert and Mike. They later divorced. On June 14, 1985, he married Carol Ann Runyon; she survives of the home.

Bob was Personnel Director at St. Francis hospital from 1973 to 1990 and was an active member of the Host Lions club.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and sister Judith Myers.

Bob is survived by his loving wife Carol, Maryville; daughters Evelyn and George Callow, Graham, and Susan and Tad Henggeler, Maryville; and sons, Robert and Kitty Pope, Maryville, and Mike and Debbie Pope, Shenandoah IA; stepchildren Leroy Runyon and Kris, Hastings, IA, Debby and Evan Foreman, Kirksville, and Tim and Michelle Runyon, Hastings, IA; brother Richard Pope, Star City, AR; 19 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren; and numerous family and friends.

Bob’s body has been cremated under the care of Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or to a charity of your choice.

