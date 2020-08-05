Robert D. Earley

1935-2020

Cameron, Missouri- Robert Donald Earley, 85, Cameron, passed away at his home, with his family by his side.

Bob was born in Le Mars, Iowa to Frank and Mabel (Bauerly) Earley.

He was a 1953 graduate of Primghar High School.

Bob served in the United States Army and later served in the Army Reserve for 6 years.

He married Donna Auguston on June 15, 1957 in Primghar, Iowa.

They resided in Iowa where Bob graduated from Iowa State University, where he received a bachelor’s degree in Ag Business. He worked for Walnut Grove Feed Company in Atlantic, Iowa.

Bob and Donna moved to Cameron in 1961 with Walnut Grove. In 1968, Bob and Donna purchased the Ford Tractor Dealership and started Earley Ford Tractor and Earley Family Farm.

Bob was a member of the Knights of Columbus 4th Degree, American Legion #33, former member of Cameron Jaycees and Cameron School Board, served as a board member and past president of the Western Equipment Dealers Association and current board member of 1st Cameron State Bank,

He is preceded by his parents; brother, John Earley and sister, Mary Wood; son, Mike Earley and grandson, Christopher Earley.

Bob is survived by his wife of 63 years, Donna Earley, of the home. His children, Pat (Alicia) Earley, Chillicothe, Missouri, Mike (Denise) Earley, Cameron, Missouri, Tom( Rebecca) Earley, Lee’s Summit, Missouri, Mary Ann Ensign, Cameron, Missouri, Laure (Mark) Tunks, Cameron, Missouri, and Dan (Staci) Earley, Cameron, Missouri; grandchildren, John, Jennifer, Christopher, Phillip, Rachel, Adam, Aaron, Bobbie, Bethany, Nick, Kristi, Megan, Brandon, Lucas, Jordan, Adalynn, and Lillian; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Mass of Christian Burial: 10:00 AM, Monday, August 10, 2020 at St. Munchin Catholic Church. Rosary: 5:00 PM, Sunday evening, August 9, 2020, with visitation following from 6-8 PM. Burial in Cameron Memory Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given in Bob’s memory to The Cameron Education Foundation, to benefit the Ag FFA program.

Faith, Family, Farming, so very important in Bob’s life.

Bob’s family would like to express their thanks for the loving care given by Comfort Care Hospice and Palliative Care.

Online Condolences: www.polandthompson.com

Arrangements: Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.