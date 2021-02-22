Robert Douglas Simpson 78, Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, February 17, 2021 in Saint Joseph. He was born December 2, 1942 in St. Joseph. Doug was an appliance salesman for Sears and Walmart. He was predceded in death by wife, Sharon Lee Simpson, father, Robert Simpson, and mother, Doris Maxine Mayes. Survivors include son, Michael A Simpson, St Joseph, MO, and sister, Deborah (Rick) Sine. Cremation under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. There are no scheduled visitation or memorial services at this time.
Feb 22, 2021
