Maysville, Mo……. Robert “Duane” Barton, 68, of rural Maysville, Mo., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph, Mo.

Graveside service with inurnment to follow, will be held at Wood Cemetery (off Gospel Road) in rural Dekalb County, on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Joel Mitchell, of Oak Christian Church, officiating.

A Celebration of Life will be held at The June Conley Building in Maysville, Mo. on Saturday January 11, 2020 from 4-7 p.m.

Duane was born in Maysville, to Bob and Idella (Harwood) Barton on December 16, 1951.

He went to Maysville High School, graduating in 1970.

Duane worked for many years as a Truck Driver, in construction, and as a farmer.

He enjoyed playing Santa Claus and everyone loved him, he certainly never met a stranger and would have given you the shirt off his back.

Duane is survived by his parents, Bob and Idella Barton, his spouse, Diane Barton, children, Steven, Stephanie (Max) Poster, Rebecca (Joe) Gripka, Richard (Misty) Barton, Jenny (Kevin Bearinger, sisters, Ann (Rod) Budgett, and Joyce (Ronnie) Rogers, fourteen grandchildren, Hunter, Evan, Travis, Cole, Rosanna, Samantha, Brendan, Clair, Clayton, Nate, Brian, Jack, and Isaac, many other relatives and a multitude of dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father in law, Robert and Bessie Dunham, and granddaughter, Katie Bearinger.

Duane was a wonderful son, father, and grandfather. He loved his family unconditionally and will be fondly remembered and sadly missed.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no funeral or receiving line to stand in, but rather a Celebration of his life.

Memorials may be made to the Duane Barton Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home.