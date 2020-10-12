Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Robert E. "Bob" Seever, 64

No services are scheduled at this time.

Posted: Oct 12, 2020 3:09 PM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Robert E. “Bob” Seever
1955-2020

Robert E. “Bob” Seever, 64, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020.
He was born November 24, 1955 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Marion and Francis (Daily) Seever.
Bob was a kind, loving person who enjoyed painting, ceramics, and gardening. He was a busy man who was a hardworking, loving father, grandfather and brother.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Bill Seever.
Survivors include daughter, Christa Davis (John); 2 grandchildren; sister, Anita Radmer; brothers, Rick Seever (Cathy), Randy Seever (Cathy); many nieces and nephews.
Arrangements pending, Meiehoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 71°
Maryville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 70°
Savannah
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 71°
Cameron
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 69°
Fairfax
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 70°
A cold front has moved through northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas overnight Sunday. After strong winds and a little precipitation temperatures dropped slightly heading into Monday. Another cold front is expected to pass through the area Thursday, bringing more Fall-like temperatures with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories