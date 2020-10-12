Robert E. “Bob” Seever

1955-2020

Robert E. “Bob” Seever, 64, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020.

He was born November 24, 1955 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Marion and Francis (Daily) Seever.

Bob was a kind, loving person who enjoyed painting, ceramics, and gardening. He was a busy man who was a hardworking, loving father, grandfather and brother.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Bill Seever.

Survivors include daughter, Christa Davis (John); 2 grandchildren; sister, Anita Radmer; brothers, Rick Seever (Cathy), Randy Seever (Cathy); many nieces and nephews.

Arrangements pending, Meiehoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.