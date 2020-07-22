Clear
BREAKING NEWS Maryville city council unanimously passes mask ordinance Full Story

Robert Earl "Buddy" Brady, III, 57

No services are scheduled at this time.

Posted: Jul 22, 2020 10:07 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Robert Earl “Buddy” Brady, III, 57, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020.
He was born November 19, 1963 to Robert Earl II and Regina Brady.
Survivors include children, Clayton Brady and Kaylee Pollard; grandchildren, Beckett Brady, Tryston Brady, Kenneth Pollard; brothers, Randall and Eric Brady and mother, Regina Brady.
He was preceded in death by his father and wife, Rhonda Brady.
The family will gather with friends 4:00 to 6:00 P.M. Friday, Pettijohn & Crawford Family Funeral Service. Online guest book and obituary at www.pettijohncrawford.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 87°
Maryville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 83°
Savannah
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 87°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 83°
Fairfax
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 86°
More rain and thunderstorms moved into northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas Tuesday morning bringing anywhere from 1 to 2 inches of rain across the area. A few areas saw some sunshine on Tuesday and by Wednesday we will see more of that sunshine by the afternoon.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories