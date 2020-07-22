Robert Earl “Buddy” Brady, III, 57, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020.
He was born November 19, 1963 to Robert Earl II and Regina Brady.
Survivors include children, Clayton Brady and Kaylee Pollard; grandchildren, Beckett Brady, Tryston Brady, Kenneth Pollard; brothers, Randall and Eric Brady and mother, Regina Brady.
He was preceded in death by his father and wife, Rhonda Brady.
The family will gather with friends 4:00 to 6:00 P.M. Friday, Pettijohn & Crawford Family Funeral Service. Online guest book and obituary at www.pettijohncrawford.com.
No services are scheduled at this time.
