Robert Earl Burkeybile Jr., 59, of St Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, May 14, 2021 at his home. He was born January 20, 1962 in St. Joseph, MO, son of the late Gloria and Robert Burkeybile. Rob enjoyed collecting baseball cards and playing video games. He was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include: brothers, Richard (Lisa), Randy and Ronald Burkeybile.
Mr. Burkeybile has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Robert Burkeybile Memorial Fund, c/o Rupp Funeral Home or by clicking link to donate.
Posted: May 25, 2021 4:57 PM
