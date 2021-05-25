Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Robert Earl Burkeybile Jr., 59

Robert Earl Burkeybile Jr., 59, of St Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, May 14, 2021 at his home.

Posted: May 25, 2021 4:57 PM

Robert Earl Burkeybile Jr., 59, of St Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, May 14, 2021 at his home. He was born January 20, 1962 in St. Joseph, MO, son of the late Gloria and Robert Burkeybile. Rob enjoyed collecting baseball cards and playing video games. He was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include: brothers, Richard (Lisa), Randy and Ronald Burkeybile.
Mr. Burkeybile has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Robert Burkeybile Memorial Fund, c/o Rupp Funeral Home or by clicking link to donate.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 80°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 84°
A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible this evening with conditions clearing out by around midnight. Wednesday looks like a sunny and warm day with temperatures in the mid 80s. Rain chances will start to move back into the area overnight Wednesday into early Thursday morning. A few thunderstorms could be on the strong to severe side. Conditions will start to clear out Thursday evening into Friday as a cold front rolls through. This front will give us cooler and less humid weather for the holiday weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts
   

Best of St. Joe

 

Community Events

Most Popular Stories