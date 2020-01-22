Robert Edward “Bob” Grieves

1927-2020

Robert Edward “Bob” Grieves, 92, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020.

He was born November 21, 1927 in Joplin, Missouri.

Bob married Mary Ellen Luber June 10, 1951. She survives of the home.

He was a member of Francis Street First United Methodist, Past Master at Saxton Lodge, Lambda Chi Alpha, OSU, Sigma Tau Honorary Engineering Fraternity, ETA Kappa NU, NW Chapter of Missouri Society of Electrical Engineers, Masonic Lodge #508/Scottish Rite, Moila Temple, M.E.I.A. Investment Association and Friday Morning Breakfast Club.

Bob enjoyed sailing, fixing things that were beyond repair, but most of all being a father and grandfather.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Ethel (Braithwaite) Grieves; sister, Marian Anderson.

Additional survivors include sons, James Grieves (Tina), Scott Grieves (Karen); grandchildren, Kristofer, Tristan and Daniel Grieves, Laura Goodrich (Chris); brother, William Grieves.

Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Shriners Hospitals for Children. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.