Robert Edward Camp, 79, of St. Joseph, MO

Military Honors Heaton Bowman, Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel Wednesday, July 03, 2019 5:00 PM - 5:15 PM Visitation Heaton Bowman, Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel Wednesday, July 03, 2019 5:15 PM - 7:00 PM 3609 Frederick Saint Joseph, Missouri 64506

Robert's Obituary
Robert Edward Camp, 79, of St. Joseph, MO, died June 30, 2019. Robert was born November 14, 1939 in St. Louis, MO, to Robert E. and Catherine (Swope) Camp.
He served his country honorably as a Corpsman in the U.S. Navy; receiving an honorable discharge. He had many jobs throughout his lifetime but really enjoyed the time he spent at Armour.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Steven and Greg, and two infant sisters.
Survivors include daughter Leslie (Ronnie) Miller, son Mark Camp, his longtime companion Margaret Dreesmann, the mother of their children Sandra Camp, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Memorial contributions to the Noyes Home or the Friends of the Animal Shelter would be appreciated.
Memorial visitation will be Wednesday, July 3, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel, where military honors will be rendered at 5:00 p.m.
