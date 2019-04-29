Clear

Robert Edward Thornton III October 9, 1958 - April 26, 2019

Funeral Services will be 10:00 am Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Rupp Funeral Home, Reverend Scott Gilbert officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery with Military Honors. Memorials are requested to Children's Mercy Hospital.

Robert "Bob" Edward Thornton III, 60, of St Joseph passed away Friday, April 26, 2019 at his home. He was born October 9, 1958 in St. Joseph, son of Patricia and Robert Thornton Sr. He attended Central High School. He is a Veteran, having served in the U.S. Navy. He worked at Altec Industries for the past 23 years. Bob was an avid Atlanta Falcons football fan, and he was a member of Green Valley Baptist Church. Bob was preceded in death by father, Robert Edward Thornton Sr, and daughter, Nina Thornton. Survivors include, mother, Patricia Thornton of St Joseph, son, Josh (Danae) Thornton of St Joseph, son, Brandon (Spencer) Thornton of St. Joseph, and sister, Penny (Mike) Capps of St Joseph. Funeral Services will be 10:00 am Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Rupp Funeral Home, Reverend Scott Gilbert officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery with Military Honors. Memorials are requested to Children's Mercy Hospital.

