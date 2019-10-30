Robert Eugene Barnard, 85, St Joseph, MO

Robert Eugene Barnard, 85, died at home on Sunday, October 27, 2019, surrounded by family. He had been battling brain cancer since late spring.

He was born June 24, 1934, in Osceola, Clarke County, Iowa.

He married Alice Slagle on June 30, 1962, in Wichita, Kansas. He loved his family and was very proud of his children and grandchildren; daughter Greer Barnard and grandchildren Isaac Pressgrove and Miranda Pressgrove; son Crandall Ross Barnard (Natalie); and grandchildren Gabe Barnard and Griffin Barnard. All survive.

He attended college at Iowa State, entered the Army and later graduated from Northwest Missouri State University with a B.S. in Agriculture. He worked for American Family Insurance Company for forty years, retiring to pursue his dream of raising Charolais cattle. Over the years, he was active in United Way, Rolling Hills Library Board of Trustees, University of Missouri Extension Council of Buchanan County and the Missouri Charolais Breeders Association.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ross and Mary Barnard. Additional survivors include sisters Ellen (Harry) Carter and Zina (Bill) Josephs; nephews Geoff Carter and Steve Carter, niece Emily Josephs, and extended family.

A Celebration of Life will be scheduled in St. Joseph at a later date and his remains will be interred in the Jamison Cemetery in Clarke County, Iowa.

In place of flowers the family requests donations to Rolling Hills Library or Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Arrangements under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel, St. Joseph, Mo.