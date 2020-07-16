Clear

Robert Eugene Harrell, 85

No services are scheduled at this time.

Robert Eugene Harrell, 85, of Wathena, KS, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Wathena Health Care. He was born in Guthrie, OK on January 21, 1935 to Laura Hassler Harrell and Claude Harrell. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army. Robert worked most of his life as a tile and carpet layer, later becoming a truck driver. He was an avid fisherman, largemouth bass feared him. He is preceded in death by his parents and an infant son, Lance Harrell. He is survived by children, Michael Harrell, of Alaska, Richard Harrell, of Kansas, Marcia Harrell, of St. Joseph and Robert Knight, of Florida, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Mr. Harrell has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home.

