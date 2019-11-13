Robert F. Scott, 95, of Maryville, MO, passed from this life on November 12, 2019, at the Village Care Center, Maryville.

He was born in Maryville on May 25, 1924 and was a lifelong resident of the area. His parents were Walter F. and Mary (Fisher) Scott; they preceded him in death. He was also preceded by his wife Phyllis; his sisters, Marjorie Young, and Helen Zimmerman; and his grandson, Jesse Scott.

Robert was a member of the Church of Christ, Maryville. He was an avid coon- hunter, and loved taking care of his cattle; he was a lifelong farmer. He also liked going to Gray’s Truck Stop, Maryville, for coffee and visiting with friends, and he enjoyed life.

On July 20, 1946, in Maryville, MO, Robert was united in marriage to Phyllis P. Thompson. She passed away on January 20, 2018, after 71 years of marriage.

His survivors include his 2 children, Robbie (Boda) Scott, Maryville, and Ronda (Victor) Krainbill, Bern, KS; his siblings, Sandy Browne, Sarah Sparks, and Bill Scott; 3 grandchildren, Seth (Keegan) Scott, Lauren Kauffman, and Wade Kauffman; 2 great grandchildren, Hayden and Hudson Scott; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 AM, on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO.

The family will receive friends for one hour prior to services on Saturday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Church of Christ, 217 E 6th St, Maryville, MO 64468