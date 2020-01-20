Robert Fred Hernandez, 73

On Friday, January 10, 2020 Robert F. Hernandez loving son and brother passed away at the age of 73.

Robert was born on March 1, 1946 in Kansan City, KS. to Frank and Esther (Rocha) Hernandez.

He was Combat Medic on helicopters with the US Army during the Vietnam War. He was seriously wounded in an enemy rocket attack. And, received serious war injuries including psychological and physical issues.

Robert graduated from East High School 1964, and attended Missouri Valley College in Marshall, MO. He was a member of the Kansas City, Mo. Police Department; worked with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, and the Kansas City, Mo. Post Office.

He passed away at the Missouri Veterans Home in Cameron, Mo.

Robert was preceded by the death of his father Frank and mother Esther, brothers Michael, and Fred. He is survived by his brother Frank, his son Bobby Dominguez and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.