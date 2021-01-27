Clear
Robert H. “Bob” Weaver, 74

Robert H. “Bob” Weaver, 74, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, January 20, 2021 in Brownsville, Texas.

Posted: Jan 27, 2021 11:58 AM

He was born December 4, 1946 in Kansas City, Missouri to J.R. “Dick” and Mildred (Simpson) Weaver.
Bob graduated from Central High School in 1965 and Kansas University in 1969 with a Civil Engineering degree. He then worked for the Federal Aviation Administration for 4 years, before joining the family business. Bob was the owner and operator of Weaver Overhead Door for over 40 years, retiring in 2013.
He was an Eagle Scout, and active in Boy Scouts as a Scout Master for his children. Bob was a member of Charity Zeredatha Lodge # 189, A.F. & A.M. He was also past Worshipful Master in 1999-2000. He was a 32nd Degree Scottish Rite, a member of York Rite, Hugh De Paynes Commandry-No. 4, Knights Templar, a member of Moila Shrine, and High Twelve Club-No. 49.
Bob enjoyed spending his winters in Port Isabel, Texas. He loved his friends, joining them for coffee every morning and deciding where they were going to meet for dinner that evening. Bob served on the H.O.A. Board of Directors. He loved his family and grandchildren and spending time with them.
Bob was married to Terry Weaver from 1967 to 1988.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Cathy Sue Weaver.
Survivors include his children, Heather Connolly (Brian), Rob Weaver (Kerri), Bill Weaver (Jill), Eric Weaver (Jill); grandchildren, Ryan Connolly, Sean Connolly, Tucker Weaver, Megan Weaver, Joe Weaver, Mallory Weaver; companion of 27 years, Judy Conaway; sister, Lucia Bone (Mike); nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Private Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10:00 A.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. Friends May Call Friday, 1:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M. The family will gather with friends 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family suggest donations to the Sue Weaver CAUSE.org or send to 2221 Justin Road, Suite 119-247 Flower Mound, Texas 75028.Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

