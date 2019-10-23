Obituary

Robert H. “Dr. Bob” Sohl

1948-2019

Robert H. “Dr. Bob” Sohl, 71, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019 a long illness.

He was born in Norfolk, NE in 1948 to the late Clarence Carl and Grace Ione (Rickey) Sohl.

“Dr. Bob” had a long career as a mechanic with Joe’s Tire & Auto Service in St. Joseph. His first love however, was rock and roll, and he was an active member of the local music scene for many years throughout the Midwest. He was inducted into the Nebraska Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, both as a solo artist and as a member of Don Sohl and the Road Runners. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include son, Eric Sohl and wife Erica, Danville, VT; sisters, Judy McKinley, Omaha, NE and Sandra Johnson, Yankton, SD; numerous nieces and nephews and cousins.

Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Celebration of Life and Private Inurnment at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.