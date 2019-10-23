Clear
BREAKING NEWS Murder charges filed against Garland Nelson in case of missing Wisconsin brothers Full Story

Robert H. “Dr. Bob” Sohl, 71, St. Joseph, Missouri

Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Celebration of Life and Private Inurnment at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Posted: Oct 23, 2019 11:44 AM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Obituary
Robert H. “Dr. Bob” Sohl
1948-2019

Robert H. “Dr. Bob” Sohl, 71, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019 a long illness.
He was born in Norfolk, NE in 1948 to the late Clarence Carl and Grace Ione (Rickey) Sohl.
“Dr. Bob” had a long career as a mechanic with Joe’s Tire & Auto Service in St. Joseph. His first love however, was rock and roll, and he was an active member of the local music scene for many years throughout the Midwest. He was inducted into the Nebraska Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, both as a solo artist and as a member of Don Sohl and the Road Runners. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include son, Eric Sohl and wife Erica, Danville, VT; sisters, Judy McKinley, Omaha, NE and Sandra Johnson, Yankton, SD; numerous nieces and nephews and cousins.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Celebration of Life and Private Inurnment at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 60°
Maryville
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 55°
Savannah
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 60°
Cameron
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 61°
Fairfax
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 62°
Temperatures out the door this morning are in the 40s and as a weak disturbance works its way through the area, we could see a sprinkle or two but nothing more than that this morning. Temperatures this afternoon are going to be near average for this time of year.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

  

 

 

Most Popular Stories