Obituary

Robert J. “Bob” Brown, Jr.

1933-2019

Robert J. “Bob” Brown, Jr., 85, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019.

He was born July 17, 1933 in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Bob married Shirley Ann Nichols January 26, 1957.

He was a 1951 graduate of Central High School, then later attended University of Missouri, where he was in the Kappa Alpha Pi, Zeta Chapter. Bob enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1954. He was owner/operator of Robert J. Brown Lumber.

Bob attended First Christian Church. He was a board member of Commerce Bank, Camp Marvin Hillyard, Optimist Club, Mount Mora Cemetery and the Moila Shriners.

Bob enjoyed reading, working in the yard, watching the news, hunting, fishing, golf, the Denver Broncos, county music, John Wayne, desserts and home cooked meals.

He was the best husband and father that anyone could ask for. Bob cared about his family, lumber company and friends like no other. He never met a stranger.

He was preceded in death by his son, Greg James Brown; parents, Robert and Henrietta Braxton (Wyeth) Brown, Sr.; and sister, Mimi Lammers.

Survivors include wife of 62 years, Shirley Ann Brown; daughter, Carla Brown (Tim Hart); son, Douglas Brown (Celeste); sister, Betsy Bartlett; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 11:00 to 12:30 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family request donations to the American Heart Association or Friends of the Animal Shelter. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.