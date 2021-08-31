Robert James Brown 94, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at the Missouri Veterans Home, Cameron, MO. He was born February 28, 1927 in St. Joseph, MO, son of the late Mary and Howard Brown. He served in the United States Navy, and he is a veteran of World War II. He retired from the St. Joseph Light & Power as a Lineman, Foreman, and District Man, after 42 years of service. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and golf, and he was a member of VFW post 6760, and the American Legion Post 359. He was a Christian. Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Brown, his parents, brothers, Harold, William, and John I. Brown, sisters, Jessie Higbe and Elsie Valeu, grandsons, Curtis & Corey Snyder, and son in law, Ronald Snyder. Survivors include: daughters, Theresa M. (Ricky) Aldridge and Sharon Snyder, a son, Rodney Howard (Lorretta) Brown all of St. Joseph, MO, 8 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, and a brother, Charles T. Brown of St. Joseph, MO.

Funeral services: 10:30 am Monday, August 30, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home, Reverend Greg Smith officiating. The family will receive friends from 4-6:00 PM on Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the King Hill Cemetery.