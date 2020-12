Cameron, MO- Robert Jay Riley, 82, of Cameron, passed away November 23, 2020. Robert was born February 28, 1938, to Floyd and Essie (Smith) Riley in Osborn, MO.

Robert was a graduate of Cameron High School and served in the US Army as a paratrooper. He worked as roofer by trade.

He is survived by his son, Robert Riley Jr., PA; daughter Kimberly Amick, Liberty, MO; sister, Shirley Eads, Cameron; numerous nieces and nephews.

Burial will be at Packard Cemetery.

Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.