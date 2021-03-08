Clear
Robert Joseph Baker, 91

Robert Joseph Baker, 91, of St. Joseph passed away, Tuesday March 2nd, 2021. Robert was born in Stewartsville, MO to Victor and Stella Maude Baker.

Robert graduated from Stewartsville High school in 1947 and served his country in the US Army in the Korean Conflict.

He married Esther Dawson in 1954, his lifelong partner of 67 years. Together Robert and Esther raised their family in St. Joseph, and he worked for Wire Rope Corporation over 20 years.

Robert was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Esther and siblings Victor Baker, Virginia Cooper, Donald Baker, William (Bill) Baker.

Robert is survived by his children Deborah (Dennis) Rathburn, Diana (Steven) Alden, Kevin Baker, and Roger Baker, grandchildren Adrienne (Nici) Dunaway, Sarah Clark, Andrew (AJ) Alden, Emma Baker, Joseph Baker, John (Jack) Baker, three great grandchildren and siblings Edward Baker and Carolyn Goacher.

A private graveside interment will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery.

A family visitation and memorial service will be scheduled for a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

