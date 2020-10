Robert J. Long

Cameron, Mo- Robert Joseph Long, 83, of Cameron, passed away October 11, 2020. He was born August 7, 1937 in Midway, KS to Robert and Ethel (Roberts) Sheridan.

Robert retired as a Master Sargent with the United States Airforce.

He is survived by his husband Lee Miller of the home; 3 daughters Kimberly Shafstall, Kansas City, MO, Roberta "Robbie" Long, Warrensburg, MO, Teresa Collins, Kansas City, MO

