Robert Joseph Matthys, 80, of Camden Point, Missouri, passed away August 8, 2020.

He was born on August 5, 1940 to Joseph and Ann Matthys in Smithville, MO. Bob graduated from Smithville High School and served his county in the U.S. Navy.

On July 3, 1986 he was united in marriage to Peggy Lynn Dennis. After their marriage they lived in Camden Point where they made their home.

Bob was diesel mechanic. He loved mushroom hunting and fishing.

He was preceded in death his parents and step-son Gary Dennis.

Bob is survived by his wife Peggy Matthys; daughters Ann (Damien) Browning and Ranee McElroy; many grand and great-grandchildren; brother Alan (Debbie) Matthys; sister-in-law Terry (Jerry) Dennis; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Private family graveside will be held at Ridgely Cemetery.

Arrangements by Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Edgerton