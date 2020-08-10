Clear
BREAKING NEWS 2-year-old child killed, 2 others shot in shooting in midtown St. Joseph Full Story
SEVERE WX : Severe Thunderstorm Warning View Alerts

Robert Joseph Matthys, 80

Services are private.

Posted: Aug 10, 2020 11:25 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Robert Joseph Matthys, 80, of Camden Point, Missouri, passed away August 8, 2020.

He was born on August 5, 1940 to Joseph and Ann Matthys in Smithville, MO. Bob graduated from Smithville High School and served his county in the U.S. Navy.

On July 3, 1986 he was united in marriage to Peggy Lynn Dennis. After their marriage they lived in Camden Point where they made their home.

Bob was diesel mechanic. He loved mushroom hunting and fishing.

He was preceded in death his parents and step-son Gary Dennis.

Bob is survived by his wife Peggy Matthys; daughters Ann (Damien) Browning and Ranee McElroy; many grand and great-grandchildren; brother Alan (Debbie) Matthys; sister-in-law Terry (Jerry) Dennis; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Private family graveside will be held at Ridgely Cemetery.

Arrangements by Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Edgerton

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 92°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 88°
Savannah
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 92°
Cameron
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 94°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 82°
Storm chances return Monday and increase into Monday night for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. The region could see a few strong storms and heavy rainfall. Temperatures will rise into the upper 80s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories