Clear

Robert Keith Collins February 17, 1933 – January 4, 2019

Services: 2:00 PM, Wednesday, January 9, 2019 at Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. Visitation: 5-7:00PM, Tuesday evening at the funeral home. Burial: Cameron Memory Gardens, Cameron, MO. Memorial donations: Passion Church, Cameron. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.

Posted: Jan. 7, 2019 8:36 AM
Posted By: Sarah Couldry

Robert K. Collins
1933-2019

Cameron, Missouri- Robert Keith Collins, 85, Cameron, passed away on January 4, 2019 at his home.
Robert was born on February 17, 1933 to Elmer and Ruth (Ankrum) Collins in Marshalltown, Iowa.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Christopher Collins; 2 brothers, Carol Clapsaddle and Jay Collins.
Robert was a veteran of the United States Army during the Korean War.
On September 19, 1953, Robert married Lois Maxine Butcher in Cameron, Missouri. She survives of the home.
Additional survivors: 3 sons, Bobby (Pam) Collins, Quincy, IL, Dennis (Robin) Collins, Excelsior Springs, MO and Jeff (Margaret) Collins, Lathrop, MO; sister, Naomi Hargis; 6 grandchildren, Megan (Mark) Gabriel, Adam (Jennie) Collins, April (David) Ishmael, Krystal Collins, Jeffrey (Khrista) Collins, Jennifer Collins (friend, Daniel Pierce); 13 great-grandchildren.
Services: 2:00 PM, Wednesday, January 9, 2019 at Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. Visitation: 5-7:00PM, Tuesday evening at the funeral home. Burial: Cameron Memory Gardens, Cameron, MO.
Memorial donations: Passion Church, Cameron. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 52°
Maryville
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 42°
Savannah
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 52°
Cameron
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 55°
Fairfax
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 42°
A weak cold front is passing through northwest Missouri & northeast Kansas this morning, bringing light rain chances. The good news is that all rain and clouds should be out of the area late Monday morning.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events