Robert Keith Collins February 17, 1933 – January 4, 2019

Robert K. Collins
1933-2019
Cameron, Missouri- Robert Keith Collins, 85, Cameron, passed away on January 4, 2019 at his home.
Robert was born on February 17, 1933 to Elmer and Ruth (Ankrum) Collins in Marshalltown, Iowa.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Christopher Collins; 2 brothers, Carol Clapsaddle and Jay Collins.
Robert was a veteran of the United States Army during the Korean War.
On September 19, 1953, Robert married Lois Maxine Butcher in Cameron, Missouri. She survives of the home.
Additional survivors: 3 sons, Bobby (Pam) Collins, Quincy, IL, Dennis (Robin) Collins, Excelsior Springs, MO and Jeff (Margaret) Collins, Lathrop, MO; sister, Naomi Hargis; 6 grandchildren, Megan (Mark) Gabriel, Adam (Jennie) Collins, April (David) Ishmael, Krystal Collins, Jeffrey (Khrista) Collins, Jennifer Collins (friend, Daniel Pierce); 13 great-grandchildren.
Services: 2:00 PM, Wednesday, January 9, 2019 at Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. Visitation: 5-7:00PM, Tuesday evening at the funeral home. Burial: Cameron Memory Gardens, Cameron, MO.
Memorial donations: Passion Church, Cameron. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.
