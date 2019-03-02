Clear
Robert Kenneth Jackson May 17, 1929 - March 2, 2019

Robert Kenneth "Ken" Jackson, 89, of St. Joseph, died March 2, 2019. Ken was born May 17, 1929 in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

He was raised in Londonberry and immigrated to Edmonton, Canada, where he was a police officer for the Edmonton City Police. He then to Reno Nevada. Prior to retirement he worked as an adjustor and auditor for American Hardware Mutual Insurance Co. He was a member of Reno Lodge #13, Scottish Rite, Kerak Shrine, and Royal Order of Jesters.

Survivors include his wife Sandra; sons, Terry, Alan, Kenny, Ian, and Donny; grandchildren, Neana, Alexis, Leah, Joey, Madison; and several great-grandchildren.

Ken has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Private services will be at a later date.

