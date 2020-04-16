Robert “Ken” Myers, Jr., 52, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020 at his home in Kansas City, MO. Ken was born October 22, 1967 in Orlando, FL to Robert Kenneth and Patty Ann (Wagner) Myers, Sr. He graduated from Platte County R-III High School in 1985.

Ken attended the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg, and graduated in 1990, with a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting (later earned his CPA). During his college years in the late 80s, Ken connected with an extraordinary group of about 25 guys that became known as “SNAFU”. Their friendships blossomed into a lifelong family. At least once a year, they still travel from all parts of the country, to spend quality time together as brothers.

Ken Myers spent his entire 32-year career working for and serving veterans as part of the Veterans Affairs Office of the Inspector General, during which time he was recognized with numerous prestigious awards. In June 2016 he was promoted to Director of the Kansas City Audit Operations Division.

Ken married Jenevereth Martin on July 31, 2016 near Hoover Heights in rural Smithville, MO. Ken was deeply spiritual and, above all, loved to spend time with his family and dear friends. He enjoyed the outdoors and hunting was his true passion. Ken is survived by his wife; children Griffen Kenneth Myers and Kennedy Michele Myers; grandson Lux Henry-Steele Doyle; parents; sister Christina Denise Stafford; niece Nicole Stafford; cousin Michael Cutler, his wife, Jill, and their children Wyatt & Mallory; as well as other extended family and friends.

A Virtual Celebration of Life will be streamed live via Zoom this Saturday, April 18th at 1:00.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The Veterans of Comedy via PayPal at info@theveteransofcomedy.com. Or to The Vince Lombardi Cancer Clinic