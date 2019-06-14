Robert L. Davis, Sr.

1926-2019

Robert L. "Bob" Davis, Sr., 93, St. Joseph, passed away June 13, 2019.

Mr. and Mrs. Davis enjoyed being camp ground hosts for 16 years at Lewis and Clark State Park. Mr. Davis was in the United States Army and a World War II veteran. Mr. Davis was employed at Swift's.

Preceded in death by: parents, wife Darlene (2011), and granddaughter Stacia Wegenka (1974).

Survivors: children, Sharon Wegenka (James), Jimmie L. Davis, Sr., Virginia Stehr (John), Robert L. Davis, Jr. (Karen); 9 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren.

Services: Tuesday, June 18 1:00 PM at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel in St. Joseph. Visitation: Monday, June 17, 2019 12:00 PM with the family receiving friends from 6:00 - 8:00 PM at our chapel. Interment: Ashland Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the funeral home to defray funeral expenses.