Robert L. (Bob) Myers, 87, Savannah, MO., passed away on October 28 surrounded by his family. Bob was born December 5, 1931 in rural Andrew County to Selby T. and Grace (Adkins) Myers. He attended Dewitt School and Savannah High School until his senior year. He graduated from Walnut HS in Walnut, Iowa. In 1950, he and his brother Jim enlisted in the United States Navy serving aboard the USS Sphinx during the Korean War where they were joined by their brother, Corliss, at the permission of the Secretary of the Navy. On May 25, 1952 he married C. Jean Bergman at Niobrara, Nebraska and recently celebrated 66 years of marriage. They are proud parents of nine children: Bob (Eva), Granbury, TX; Steve (Michelle), Tonganoxie, KS; Rick (Leanna), Lenexa, KS; Ted (Connie), Savannah, MO; Patti (Richard) Eiman, St. Joseph, MO; Tim (Missy), Bentonville, AR; Tom, Kansas City, MO; Jennifer (Eric) Protzman, Savannah, MO; and Ellen (Grant) Wernicke, Gardner, KS. They take pride in their 30 grandchildren and 33 great grandchildren. Bob retired from General Electric after 33 years. Post retirement he enjoyed 4 years of self-employment in the appliance service business. Bob was one of 15 children of which the surviving are Iola Cannedy, Hattiesburg, MS; Huston Myers, St. Joseph, MO; and Joyce Delk, Savannah, MO. Bob was an active member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Savannah. He was involved in Koinonia, TEC, Knights of Columbus, and prison ministry programs. He proudly served 35 years at the Open Door Food Kitchen and Andrew County Food Pantry. He was a member of the American Legion and VFW Post in Savannah. Bob touched many lives with his generosity, kindness and compassion. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to the Open Door Kitchen in St. Joseph or the Andrew County Food Pantry in Savannah. Visitation will be at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel, St. Joseph, with rosary beginning at 5pm and visitation 5:30-7:30pm on Wednesday, October 30. A funeral mass will be at 10am on Thursday, October 31 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Savannah, MO with internment immediately following at the Savannah Cemetery.