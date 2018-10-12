Wathena, Kansas Robert L. “Bob” Shuster, 89, of Wathena, Kansas passed away Thursday, October 11, 2018 at his home.

Bob was born on July 15, 1929 in Wathena, Kansas to George & Eunice (Gladden) Shuster.

Bob was a U.S. Marine serving in Korea. He was Truck driver, retiring from Yellow Freight and Teamsters Union and also a member of the American Legion Post #161 and the VFW Post #5531 both of Wathena, Kansas.

Bob had a great passion for restoring antique cars, trucks and tractors.

He was preceded in death by his parents, first wife, Barbara (Kincaid) Shuster, 2nd wife Alice Marie (Leake) Shuster, daughter, Kimberly Shuster, sister and brother-in-law, Georgia and Marvin Nold, sister-in-law, Esther Shuster and a nephew, Darwin Shuster.

Survivors: son, Richard (Kathy) Shuster, St. Joseph, Missouri.

Daughter, Roberta Shuster, St. Joseph, Missouri.

Brother, John Shuster, Wathena, Kansas.

Sister, Marjorie Bottiger, Wathena, Kansas.

Grandchildren, Rich (Cari) Shuster, Shawn Shuster, Aaron (Dianne) Shuster, Sarah (Todd) Miller, Jamie (Josh) Mazur and Corey (Melanie McClain) Miller.

Numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Funeral Service: 10:00 A.M. Monday, October 15, 2018

At the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, Kansas.

Visitation: 5-7 Sunday evening at the funeral home, where friends may call after11:00 A.M. Sunday.

Burial: Bellemont Cemetery, Wathena, Kansas, where there will be military honors under the auspices of the Wathena American Legion Post # 161.

Memorials: American Legion Post #161

www.harmanrohde.com

SERVICES

Funeral Service

Monday, October 15, 2018

10:00 AM