Robert L. Willett, 52

No services are scheduled at this time.

Posted: Aug 25, 2020 9:28 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Robert L. Willett
1968-2020

Robert L. Willett, 52, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020.
He was born January 9, 1968 in Watsonville, California to Alan Willett and Anna Flowers.
Robert worked in the construction industry. He enjoyed lifting weights, coaching his children’s sports, primarily basketball and softball. Robert loved movies and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his mother, and sister, Cindie Willett.
Survivors include his children, Kayla, Kylie, Levi, Aubrea, and Mackenzie Willett; brother, Toby Heath; sister-in-law, Stacey Heath; nieces and nephews, Christian, Kimora, Kenneth, Sasha, stepfather, Robert Fyffe and extended family.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.

The hot and humid weather continues with highs in the lower 90s across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas as we start the week. Conditions this week will be above normal temperatures wise for the region.
