Obituary
Robert Lee Beattie, 84, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, September 2, 2019, at a local healthcare facility.
He was born May 18, 1935 in Savannah, Missouri.
Robert married Marilyn Downing on October 23, 1954; she preceded him in death on March 26, 2009.
He was a member of Grace Evangelical Church.
Robert was a devoted father and grandfather, he didn’t know a stranger and always made people smile.
He was also preceded in death by his parents, Paulette and Lillian (Glenn) Beattie.
Survivors include his daughters, Deanne Lofts (Mark), Debbie Consolver (Roger); grandchildren, Bryson and Kyle Consolver (Rindy), Collin (Sadee) and Kylie Lofts (Tyler Clark); 4 great-grandchildren; brother, Billy Beattie; extended family and many friends.
Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Thursday, Grace Evangelical Church. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to Second Harvest Community Food Bank.
