Robert Lee Lawson, 81, of St. Joseph, MO, died Monday, July 20, 2020. Robert was born November 8, 1938, in Kansas City, MO, to Earl Scott and Opal Louise (O'Day) Lawson.

Robert served his country as an Airman in the U.S. Air Force; receiving an honorable discharge in 1958. Prior to retirement, he served as a grocery store manager for several area grocery stores.

He married Karen Carpenter on April 6, 1979, in Kansas City, MO; and she survives. Also surviving are children, Sherry Boles, Todd Lawson (Tammie), Theresa Carpenter; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two sisters, Earlene and Irene; and two brothers, Vernon and Charles; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Preceding Robert in death were his parents and a son Robert Lawson, Jr.

He enjoyed carpentry and fishing.

Visitation will be Sunday, July 26, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Services will be Monday, July 27, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment with military honors will follow at Leavenworth National Cemetery in Leavenworth, Kanasas.