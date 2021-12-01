Clear
Robert Lee Russell II, 67

Robert Lee Russell II, 67, of Amazonia, Missouri, passed away Sunday, November 21, 2021 at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.

Robert Lee Russell II, 67, of Amazonia, Missouri, passed away Sunday, November 21, 2021 at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. He was born January 2, 1954 in St. Joseph, son of Meredith and Robert Russell. He graduated from Lafayette High School, class of 1972. Bob married Jelsena "Joe" Pierce on July 29, 1972. In 2013 Bob retired after 32 1/2 years with the St. Joseph Fire Department as a Mechanic. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, and attending auctions and garage sales. Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Jelsena "Joe" Russell in 2013, his parents, brother, Wes Russell, and sister in law, Cindy Russell. Survivors include: children, Robert Lee III (Michelle) Russell, of Basehor, KS, Leesa Russell of St. Joseph, and Bryan Russell of St. Joseph, siblings, Rick (Janet) Russell of Amazonia, Linda (Mike) Rifenbark of Ozark, MO, and Steve (Tammie) Russell of St. Joseph, and 11 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be 4:00 pm Sunday, November 28, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM on Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Robert Russell II Memorial Fund, c/o Rupp Funeral Home.

