Robert Lee Sigrist, 95

Robert L. Sigrist, 95, of St. Joseph passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020 at his residence.

He was born on October 7, 1925 in Weston, MO, to the late Edward and Emma Sigrist

Robert served his country from 1943-1946 in the U.S. Navy during World War II in the Pacific Theater of operations. during his service he attained the rank of Motor Machinist's Mate 3rd Class and was awarded the Asiatic-Pacific Medal, the American Campaign Medal and the Victory Medal.

Robert married Phyllis DeVorss on January 22, 1949 in St. Joseph, MO. She survives him of the home.

He began his working life as a machinist with the Goetz Brewery and later with Gray Manufacturing, both of St. Joseph.

He enjoyed woodworking and gardening and was always known to be quick to offer others a helping hand.

Robert was a member of and actively involved with the Green Valley Baptist Church. He was particularly fond of the Tuesday Morning Men's Breakfast at the church.

Mr. Sigrist was preceded in death by his parents and 10 of his siblings.

In addition to his wife of 71 years, He is survived by their daughters; Marsha McClain and Kathy Burns-Hoffman, a sister; Dorothy Boyce, five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Due to COVID concerns, no public visitation or services are currently scheduled.

Memorial Services with Military Honors will be scheduled at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer that memorial contributions be made to the Green Valley Baptist Church.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel where a guest book will be available for signing Monday thru Saturday November 2nd thru 7th.