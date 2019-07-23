Clear

Robert Lee Wion, 87, Lees Summit, Missouri, formerly of St. Joseph, Missouri

Visitation Saturday, July 27, 2019 12:00PM - 1:00PM Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory Service Saturday, July 27, 2019 1:00PM - 2:00PM Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory 5005 Frederick Blvd. Saint Joseph, MO 64506

Obituary
Robert Lee Wion
1932-2019

Robert Lee Wion, 87, Lees Summit, Missouri, formerly of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
He was born March 4, 1932 in Wathena, Kansas.
Robert married JoAnn McCammon January 26, 1951. She preceded him in death January 28, 2019.
He played softball for the Lindbergh Bombers and was on the State Championship team. In high school he played football and legion baseball and continued to play for many years.
He served in the U.S. Navy for 2 years, then later joined the National Guard where he was part of the Aero-Meds that transported wounded military patients. Robert retired from the USPS after 30 years of employment. Prior to that, he worked for the St. Joseph Police Department. After retirement, Robert drove the Oats bus in St. Joseph, Missouri.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Marcella (Barrett) Wion; brothers, Gerald, Harold and Verle Wion; sisters, Pauline Trout and Arlene Leffler.
Survivors also include sons, Mike Wion (Mary), Lee’s Summit, Missouri, and Mark Wion (Kelly), Smithville, Missouri; four grandchildren, Matthew Wion (Shannon), Brandi Clifford (Jason), Sean Wion (Jacoba Combs), and Kori Watson (James); nine great-grandchildren, Brooklyn Watson, Aidan Wion, James Watson, Madisyn Wion, Joshua Clifford, Olivia Wion, Gracelyn Clifford, Gavin Wion, and Owen Wion; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the National Alzheimer’s Association. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

