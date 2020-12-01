Cameron, Missouri- Robert Lehman Wilson, 93, Cameron, passed away October 31, 2020 at Leavenworth Veteran’s Hospital.

He was born May 18, 1927 in Winston, Missouri to Emmett and Anna (McDaniel) Wilson. He was the first of 8 children.

Bob served in the United States Army from 1945-1947.

He married Charlotte Calhoun in 1947. They had 7 children together and later divorced.

Bob lived his entire life in the Kidder, Altamont, and Cameron areas. He always had a construction business involving carpentry, remodeling or concrete. He was a charter member of the Cameron Elks 2615 and the Kidder School Board.

He enjoyed playing the piano, dancing and ice cream.

Preceding him in death: his parents; 3 sons, Kent, Jack, and Tim Wilson; grandson Cody Wilson; brothers, Jack and Bill; sisters, Doris Potts, Fern Graham and Mary Lou Smith.

He is survived by: 2 sons, Craig Wilson, Kidder, MO, Jerry (Linda) Wilson, Kidder, MO; 2 daughters, Cindy (Mike) Huebl, Easton, MO, Jill (Rick) Prothero, Kingston, MO; 12 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren; 2 sisters Irma (Benny) Fewins, Polo, MO, Pat (Steve) Gates, Cameron, MO; brother in law Dick Smith, Eldorado Springs, MO.

Graveside services will be 2:00 PM Friday November 6, 2020 at the Highland Cemetery, Hamilton, MO.

Friends may call Thursday and Friday, at the funeral home.

